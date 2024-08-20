Angels veteran strongly reconsidering retirement decision after team’s improvement
By Eric Cole
While much of the focus on the Los Angeles Angels right now is on their future (as well as the fact that Anthony Rendon found another way to hurt himself), their present is still at least somewhat encouraging. One of the savvier moves the Angels made in 2024 was signing Kevin Pillar to bolster their struggling outfield.
After making a huge splash immediately after joining the Angels, Pillar has settled in to take on the role of a veteran contributor with some upside on both sides of the ball. He's also serving as a mentor to the Angels' suddenly very interesting young core. His .752 OPS with LA is nothing to sneeze at and represents a huge bargain given what the Angels are paying him.
But after reaching 10 years of service time, reports began to emerge that Pillar would retire after the 2024 season. While sad, Pillar has been playing for a long time and he struggled to find an opportunity with the amount of playing time he desired. There was no shame in that decision whatsoever, and everyone was wishing him the best.
However, it sounds like Pillar is reconsidering his decision to retire as he's enjoyed his time with the Angels that much.
LA Angels News: Kevin Pillar may not be retiring after all
To be clear, this not a full 180 in Pillar's thinking. In his comments to Sportsnet, he said that there are days where he still feels like retirement is the right idea. At 35 years old and with his pension secured, he doesn't have much to prove, and playing time isn't likely to come easier next year. He also wants to talk to his wife and kids after the season before making a decision, which is completely fair.
Either way, Pillar seems to have been really moved by his time with the Angels. When discussing his upcoming decision, Pillar said, "“It's changed since I've been here, just watching my kids, they're still enjoying watching me play, me finding some success, being part of a good organization that still sees a lot of value in me and what I do on the field, what I do in the clubhouse."
The Angels clearly do value Pillar and what he has brought to the 2024 team. However, Mike Trout is going to be back in 2025 (hopefully) and the team adding an everyday outfielder this offseason feels like a really good idea. Assuming that happens, one wonders if Pillar would be as amenable to coming back to the Angels if he was going to be mostly riding the bench.
Nonetheless, it's nice to think that his time with LA has him thinking he still has something left in the tank to give to the game he's dedicated his life to.