LA Angels News: Anthony Rendon is hurt again, Jose Cisnero DFA'd, Jose Soriano
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels weren't swept over the weekend, but Ron Washington's lineup was rather lifeless in their series loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Halos were outscored 16-7 and Griffin Canning was lit up like a Christmas tree on Saturday.
The Angels' right-hander, after failing to record a single strikeout against the Washington Nationals during his previous outing, made it through just 4 1/3 innings of work and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with just three punchouts.
But the series against the Braves wasn't the only loss the Angels' incurred over the weekend. One of the Halos' highest-paid players was absent for two of the three games, and it's possible that another IL stint may be coming soon.
LA Angels News: Anthony Rendon missed two games with bruised elbow
Every Angels fan's most-frustrating player was back to his old tricks. To be fair, he has a legitimate excuse this time. Anthony Rendon was struck by a pitch during Friday's win over the Braves and left the game during the fourth inning.
Rendon was out of the Angels' lineup on Saturday and again on Sunday. Washington was forced to turn to veteran infielder Brandon Drury at third base while Michael Stefanic manned the keystone. There's no exact timetable for Rendon's return, but it appears that a trip to the IL isn't warranted (yet).
LA Angels News: Reliever Jose Cisnero DFA'd
Prior to Sunday's series finale against the Braves, the Angels designated reliever Jose Cisnero for assignment. Cisnero was just reinstated from the 60-day IL on Saturday, but one look at his stat line from this season will show exactly why the Halos let him go.
In 15 appearances this season, Cisnero's ERA was sitting at 6.89 and the right-hander owned a 1.66 WHIP. The Angels need to focused on developing some of their younger relievers, and DFA'ing Cisnero was an easy way to clear a roster spot for one of the Halos young prospects.
LA Angels News: Jose Soriano to injured list
One of the few feel-good stories for the Angels this season has been the success of Jose Soriano. The reliever-turned-starter has been tremendous during his first year in LA's rotation. Soriano is 6-7 with a 3.42 ERA and 97 strikeouts.
Unfortunately, the right-hander will be out of commission with right arm fatigue. That's hardly surprising seeing the uptick in the number of innings pitched for Soriano this season. It's fair to assume that Soriano may be on the IL for the remainder of the season, but there's a chance that a few weeks off will be enough time away.