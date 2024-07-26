Anthony Rendon’s return to Angels has gone about as well as everyone expected
By Drew Koch
Stop me if you've heard this one before — Anthony Rendon doesn't care about baseball. The Los Angeles Angels' overpaid third baseman made the comment prior to the start of the 2024 season that baseball wasn't a priority for him, and he's proving it with his rancid play on the field so far.
Rendon got off of the blocks slower than molasses on a winter day in Minnesota this season. Angels' manager Ron Washington inexplicably inserted the infielder atop his lineup on Opening Day, and it took Rendon what felt like an eternity to get his first base hit of the 2024 season. It was actually 21 at-bats, but who's counting?
But Rendon eventually wound up where everyone knew he would — on the IL — after hustling down the first base trying to leg out an infield single back in late-April. Rendon suffered a hamstring injury and did not return to the Angels' lineup until July 8.
So how have things gone since Rendon returned to the Angles' lineup? About as well as you'd expect. Rendon was activated from the IL, without going on a minor league rehab assignment, and has proceeded to hit a paltry .178/.240/.222 with two extra-base hits in his first 50 at-bats.
Washington mercifully gave Rendon the day off on Wednesday in Seattle after the veteran almost donned the golden sombrero on on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. Rendon struck out three times (twice looking).
Angels fans have sadly become accustomed to Rendon's failures over the years and are mearly counting down the days until his horrific contract comes to an end. Rendon inked a seven-year, $245 million deal prior to 2020 and has never once come close to living up to that gargantuan contract.
Angels' fans only hope is that once the 2025 season is complete, the Halos show Rendon the door during the final year of his deal. Yes, they'd still have to eat the cost, but Anaheim did the same thing with Albert Pujols. The Angels organization and front office can't wait until Rendon's subpar performance is a thing of the past.