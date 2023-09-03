Angels vs. Athletics prediction and odds for Sunday, Sept. 3 (Bet the UNDER)
At this point of the season, the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics have nothing to play for but pride, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't bet on today series finale between the two teams. Value is value, and should take it where we can find it.
Now, let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this West Coast showdown.
Angels vs. Athletics odds, run line, and total
Angels vs. Athletics prediction and pick
You're probably looking at today's pitching matchup between a Tyler Anderson (5.58 ERA) and Kyle Muller (7.67 ERA) and thinking that the OVER is the obvious bet to make. Well, I disagree.
I'm going to zig while everyone else is zagging and take the UNDER 9 at +100 odds.
Both pitchers have been playing better than their ERA indicates. You can tell that by comparing their ERA to their FIP (Field Independent Pitching). Anderson's FIP sits at 4.74 while Muller's comes in at 6.09. Both are significantly better than their respective ERAs. So, that means we should be able to expect some positive regression from them.
Additionally, let's remember that these two squads have effectively thrown in the towel offensively and that reflects in their offensive numbers lately. Both offenses rank in the bottom half of the Majors in OPS since the All-Star Break.
I'm going to take a chance betting on the UNDER 9 tonight.
