Angels vs. Blue Jays prediction and odds for Friday, July 28 (Trust Lucas Giolito in Debut)
The Los Angeles Angels are a strong underdog play on Friday night when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in what will be Lucas Giolito's first start with the Angels.
The Los Angeles Angels are ready to show-off their new weapon on Friday night.
Just two days after acquiring Lucas Giolito from the White Sox, they'll be putting him on the mound to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game weekend set.
So, should we trust Giolito in his first start as an angel and bet on them to upset the Blue Jays? I say yes.
Let's dive into it.
Angels vs. Blue Jays odds, run line, and total
Angels vs. Blue Jays prediction and pick
I firmly believe the Blue Jays are being slightly overvalued in this spot with Kevin Gausman on the mound, so I'm going to go ahead and back the Angels as significant underdogs.
Sure, Gausman has a great ERA at 3.18, but Giolito has put together a solid season himself. He sports a 3.79 ERA and is coming off 5.0 innings of no run baseball against the Minnesota Twins.
The biggest reason I like the Angels is not because of pitching, but because of offense. The Blue Jays have been under-performing in this area lately, ranking only 13th in MLB in OPS over the last 30 days. Meanwhile, the Angels have one of the hottest offenses in baseball, coming in at fifth in OPS over that same time frame.
I'm all over the Angels tonight as underdogs in Toronto.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.