Another Show for Shohei Ohtani
Not even 24 hours after the Los Angeles Angels decided they weren't going to trade Shohei Ohtani away at the trade deadline, he had one of the best performances of his career. The Angels had Wednesday's game rescheduled due to inclement weather setting up a doubleheader on Thursday to close out the series against the Detroit Tigers. After barely scraping by the Tigers on Tuesday by a score of 7-6, the Angels were staring a sweep opportunity in the face with Ohtani opening the day on the mound.
Shohei Ohtani dominates on the mound and at the plate as LA Angels sweep doubleheader
Shohei made sure the Angels made the most of the opportunity by throwing his first complete game shutout. In the 9 innings on the mound, he struck out 9 while only giving up one hit, with the Angels winning 6-0. Right after capping off the first Angels win, Shohei went right back to work hitting not one, but two home runs en route to stomping the Tigers 11-4.
It seems as though every single time we think Shohei has hit his ceiling he continues to raise it. After a bit of a rough month, for Shohei standards, on the mound, tallying 14 earned runs in his previous 3 starts it was huge to see him come back and deliver that performance on the mound. Today simply continues to solidify his candidacy for MVP this season where he demonstrates his mastery on the mound and the plate.
Ohtani playing at this level just brightens the Angels chances of making the postseason. Being only a few games behind in the Wild Card race and winning 8 of their last 10, they have a legitimate chance to push through the field.
The next few weeks will be crucial to stay in the race with them opening a weekend series against the Blue Jays in Toronto and then down to Atlanta for a series against the Braves. If the Angels continue to be buying in the next week, get Trout and Drury back from injury, and have Shohei continue to do what he has been doing this whole season, the Los Angeles Angels could end their long-detailed postseason drought.