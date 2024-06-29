Anthony Rendon's absurd assertion will have Angels fans dying of laughter
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels season has hardly been a laughing matter. The Halos are already out of playoff contention, and have been for some time. The Angels lost their best player for much longer than anticipated and rumors are swirling throughout Anaheim of a possible fire sale ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The future is pretty bleak in Anaheim these days.
But if you're looking for something to brighten your day, Anthony Rendon is here to make you smile. The Angels third baseman has (unsurprisingly) been on the injured list for the past two months after suffering a hamstring injury while running to first base in a late-April game against the the Cincinnati Reds. Rendon came up lame and was later diagnosed with high-grade partial tear of his hamstring.
But Rendon has worked his way back, and in recent weeks has begun to swing the bat, run the bases, and partake in other baseball activities. So far, so good, right?
Not exactly. Rendon isn't sold on the idea of going on a rehab assignment before being reinstated from the 60-day IL. That's right, the man who is never on the field thinks he can just jump right back into big-league action after missing months.
Anthony Rendon's absurd assertion will have Angels' fans rolling on the floor laughing
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Rendon is open to the idea of a rehab assignment, but is still deciding if he needs one. Rendon can't even run down to first base without tearing his hamstring, but sure, there's no need for him to take a trip to Triple-A for a week or two in order to get his timing down. Give us a break.
And let's not pretend as if Rendon is the missing piece that will take the Halos from the AL West basement to postseason contention. The last time Rendon batted above .240 was his first year in Anaheim back in 2020. Since then, Rendon has played in just 167 games while hitting .239/.336/.356 and hauling in an average of $35 million a year.
Angels fans haven't forgotten what Rendon said earlier this season about the game of baseball not being a priority, so the idea of playing more baseball (and in the minor leagues at that) may be rather nauseating for LA's veteran infielder.
Rendon will undoubtedly return at some point this season — whether he has a rehab assignment or not. But everything about this story, sadly, is completely on-brand for Rendon.