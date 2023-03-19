Arte Moreno breaks silence, talks to local media for the first time in three years
Arte Moreno had been away from cameras and microphones as the Los Angels Angels struggled to win baseball games. Angels fans thought they were done with Moreno as he put the team up for sale, but the controversial owner opted to pull the team off of the market and will remain the owner for now and the foreseeable future.
Earlier this offseason, Moreno spoke with Jon Heyman of the NY Post and he spoke with Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated more recently. While it was good to see Moreno talk publicly, he still didn't talk to any local media members. That just changed.
Moreno finally broke his silence with the local media. It had been three years since Moreno opened himself up to questions from Angels reporters. It's a very good thing that he finally answered some questions Angels fans have been wanting the answers to for years.
Angels owner Arte Moreno talks to local media after three-year silence
Some of what was discussed is very encouraging. Moreno said he's going to sit down with the Anaheim mayor and potentially discuss a new stadium. He did say that there are plans for ballpark renovations. That's a good thing. Moreno also said he's planning on upgrading the Angels Spring Training facility in Tempe for 2024. That's another good thing.
Moreno said Perry Minasian has "basically an unlimited budget" to add players on minor league deals, and that he "hasn't said no to anything" regarding infrastructure, staffing, or quality of life improvements for minor league players. The Angels have been a team accused of mistreating their minor leaguers, so to see Arte finally come around is a positive.
One bad thing Moreno said was the radio guys will still not travel to road cities. Moreno felt that it didn't make sense fiscally to send them on the road. I can understand that, but that doesn't make it less frustrating.
Moreno did not comment on the death of Tyler Skaggs and the lawsuit brought on by Skaggs' family.
Bally Sports West did not include the Angels in their recent bankruptcy filing. This means that Angels games will still be broadcasted on Bally Sports West, at least for now.
A lot of what was discussed revolved around Shohei Ohtani and the team's payroll, which will be analyzed in another article.