Bartolo Colon, Brandon Phillips among five former Angels on 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
5 former Angels are on the 2024 Hall of Fame balloot
The 2024 Hall of Fame ballot has been officially revealed and there are five former members of the Los Angeles Angels listed. There were seven former Angels players on last year's ballot, but that number fell down to five after four were dropped off it.
Angels legends Bartolo Colon and Brandon Phillips will join Bobby Abreu, Torii Hunter, and Francisco Rodriguez on this year's Hall of Fame ballot. Abreu received 15.4% of the votes last year with Rodriguez and Hunter finishing as the two lowest that remained on the ballot. Rodriguez got 10.8% of the votes and Hunter got 6.9%. Abreu will be entering his fifth year on the ballot with Hunter entering his fourth eligible for the Hall.
Will any of the former Angels get inducted into the Hall of Fame?
The chances of any of these Angels, including the newcomers, getting into the Hall of Fame are slim. It felt like if anyone on last year's ballot had a chance to make any sort of a push it'd be K-Rod who is one of the best closers of all-time, but he's closer to falling out of the ballot entirely than making a run.
The newcomers are fun for Angels fans to remember, especially Colon, but they probably don't have much of a case.
Bartolo did win a Cy Young with the Angels back in 2005 and he has the longevity argument with a whopping 21 years pitched, but he was also busted for PED usage in 2012. Anyone with a known history of PED use has a harder time getting in, and Colon will be no exception to that.
Brandon Phillips is an Angel that many can easily forget as he appeared in just 24 games with the club back in 2017. He spent most of his prime years with the Cincinnati Reds where he'd make three all-star teams. Nice career, but not quite a Hall of Famer.
While these Angels won't make the cut, it'll be fun to track their progress in the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot.