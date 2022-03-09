Best 7 players 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster
The LA Angels do have a pretty young team in a lot of different areas on their roster. There are 17 players on the 40-man roster who are 25 and under, and many of them will be receiving significant playing time this season. Many will receive significant playing time soon, if not this year.
They even have a couple that just turned 26 too, in Janson Junk and Austin Warren. Youth is typically a good thing, and if this coaching staff can develop these players during the season, there is a lot of hope for the future. I'll add that Joe Maddon is a World Series winning manager, so I like our chances.
He won that World Series with a lot of young talent, and did it for an organization that hadn't won it in 108 years. The task wasn't easy, but he got it done. He's won multiple pennants, as well as three Manager of the Year awards. If Maddon can work his magic on these seven players, the Halos will be set for years to come.
No. 7 best player 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster: Jhonathan Diaz (25 years old)
Jhonathan Diaz got his first shot at the Big Leagues in 2021, and didn't look overwhelmed. He didn't look great, but he looked better than some of his other younger teammates getting their first looks.
Diaz posted a 4.15 ERA in three games (2 starts), and only allowed 0.7 home runs per nine innings. He was never given a loss, and recorded a solid 110+ ERA. His highest moment was his first start (Seattle on September 25th), where he went seven innings and only allowed one run, one walk, and three hits.