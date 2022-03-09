Best 7 players 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster
No. 5 best player 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster: Chris Rodriguez (23 years old)
Former LA Angels fourth round pick Chris Rodriguez has a case to be much higher on this list of course, but it's just that he doesn't have a ton of Big League experience yet. He truly is a really impressive pitcher, however, as he's shoved whenever he's been out there on a Big League mound.
Rodriguez pitched 15 times for the Angels last year, and even started a couple of games. On the season, he recorded a 3.64 ERA and 3.14 FIP. He posted a 2-1 record with a 124 ERA+. He didn't allow a single home run on the year. His injury, however, ended his season in August.
It was even more unfortunate for him in his playing career because he was just allowed to start games. His two starts were the two most recent games before he went down. That injury has him out for a long time, as he won't be back until the summer.
Rodriguez looked good in those two starts, throwing 10 innings and only allowing four earned runs. He recorded a 2.87 FIP as a starter in 2021.