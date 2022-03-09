Best 7 players 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster
No. 4 best player 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster: Jose Suarez (24 years old)
What a comeback it was for promising LA Angels' SP/RP Jose Suarez in 2021. After having an atrocious first two years with the Halos (7.99 ERA, 1.776 WHIP, 58 ERA+), Suarez bounced back in major ways both out of the pen AND out of the starting rotation.
Suarez was doing so well in the bullpen that he got his shot as a starter, and did a good job. He showed flashes early on, but didn't have the stats to back it up, as Maddon controversially kept pulling him from games at the incorrect times. In the last month of the season, however, Suarez was a different beast.
He had a 2.97 ERA in his last five starts--posting a 3-1 record. He showed that he's more than just a bullpen guy. And, he's also more than just a depth piece to add to a rotation. He's proved that he can throw the ball real well as a member of our rotation, and that the Angels have a chance to win if he's out there on the bump. He's already earned a top four spot in the starting six.