Best 7 players 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster
No. 2 best player 25 and under on LA Angels 40-man roster: Jo Adell (22 years old)
Jo Adell's season for the LA Angels was also robbed due to injuries. Many didn't piece together what Adell DID do for the Angels, and focused on what he didn't do. The reality is that Adell had 26 RBIs in 35 games. That's pretty great, if you weren't sure.
The reality is that he cut down his strikeout number from 1.4 K per game to 0.9 K per game. He's on a great trajectory. The reality is that he also showed strong improvement on the defensive side of the game. That was necessary and he's on the upswing there for sure.
The reality is that he hit two triples in just 35 games. That would amount to nine in a full season. As long as Adell stays healthy, he's going to turn into a very good player. It may not be pretty at all times, but if the Angels trust the process, it'll happen. Maddon might as well have him be the full-time starter this season anyway. Sure, he likes Justin Upton, and might want him to start. But if Upton slumps, Adell will be taking over.