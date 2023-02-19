The best Angels player to wear number 29
Number 29 was worn by only nine players in Los Angeles Angels franchise history, and it's retired for the ninth player to wear it.
Rod Carew is the best player to wear number 29 in Angels history
Rod Carew finished out his Hall of Fame career in an Angels uniform. He was a 12-time all-star as a Twin (in 12 years!) and continued to be an awesome player as an Angel.
He lacked power as he never hit more than three home runs in a season as an Angel, but he had an elite ability to get on base and he rarely struck out. Carew walked as much or more than he struck out in every season he played with the Angels.
The infielder slashed .314/.393/.392 with 18 home runs and 282 RBI in seven seasons with the club. He was an all-star in six of the seven and received MVP consideration in the 1982 season. Carew being primarily a first baseman but hitting for no power made him stand out.
Carew's .314 average ranks second in Angels history behind only Vladimir Guerrero. He's second behind only Mike Trout with a .393 OBP. He is in the top-15 in hits and top-10 in walks despite only being with the organization for seven seasons.
He might be known more for his time with the Twins, but Carew is an all-time Angel as well. Six all-star appearances in seven seasons is incredibly hard to do and he did it in the twilight of his career. He's a guy who could hit .300 with a .400 OBP in his sleep. He'd be perfect on this Angels team at first base hitting in front of guys like Trout and Ohtani.