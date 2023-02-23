The best Angels player to wear number 33
The Los Angeles Angels hope Max Stassi rebounds coming off of an awful year offensively. The Angels catching situation is iffy at best with Logan O'Hoppe being as inexperienced as he is and Matt Thaiss showing nothing in his big league career. The Angels have to hope the veteran Stassi, wearing number 33, is much better in 2023.
Stassi is wearing number 33 right now, but plenty of Angels players have worn it in the past. Matt Harvey wore it in his one disappointing season with the Angels. Luis Tiant, the Red Sox legend, wore it during his six appearances as an Angel at the end of his career. Eddie Murray did the same thing in his 46-game cameo with the club.
C.J. Wilson should have been the best Angel to wear number 33 but his Angels tenure wasn't anything special and was cut short due to injury. His contract wasn't atrocious, but he didn't exactly live up to it either.
Gary Disarcina is the best player to wear number 33 in Angels history
Gary Disarcina was an Angel for the entirety of his 12-year career and wore four different numbers. He began his career wearing number 4. He then switched to 11 the following season and wore it for three years. He wore number nine in the final four years of his career. In between 11 and 9 he wore number 33, and wore it from 1992-1995.
Disarcina had his best years wearing number 33. He took over as the everyday shortstop in 1992 and while he wasn't the best hitter, he was a really steady defender at a very important position. His 12.8 defensive WAR trails only Bob Boone in Angels history. He made his mark as a player who rarely struck out, put the ball in play, and gave the Halos reliable defense at shortstop.
While he wasn't a great hitter, he enjoyed his best season in the bigs during the strike-shortened 1995 season. Disarcina would slash .307/.344/.459 with five home runs and 41 RBI. He was an all-star and finished 19th in the AL MVP balloting despite only playing in 99 games. He missed substantial time due to injury that season.
Disarcina would've shattered his career highs in virtually every offensive category had he stayed healthy but that was still his best season.
He wasn't a star, but any team could use a player like him. He deserves a lot of praise as a player who only played for the Angels franchise.