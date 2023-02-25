The best Angels player to wear number 35
Last season Chad Wallach wore number 35 for the Los Angeles Angels. He's back with the Halos on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. The veteran has a slim shot at an Opening Day roster spot, but if a catcher gets injured at some point he could find his way onto the team, as underwhelming as that sounds.
The Angels have had plenty of players wear number 35, but not many produced much. Tommy John spent two of his four years with the Angels wearing the number 35. Even Clay Bellinger, Cody's dad, had an at-bat with the Angels in 2002. He struck out.
There is one player who sticks out as the best to wear this number.
Casey Kotchman is the best player to wear number 35 in Angels history
Casey Kotchman wasn't like most first basemen as he didn't hit for much power, but he got on base at a good clip and played really solid defense for the Angels.
Kotchman began his career with the Halos and ended up spending 4.5 seasons with the club. He wasn't a star or anything, but he was just a steady first baseman for a couple of years.
Kotchman's best year came in 2007 when he slashed .296/.372/.467 with 11 home runs and 68 RBI. He had a 119 OPS+ and was worth 3.8 bWAR that season, which is a really good number.
Kotchman ended up hitting 12 home runs in the first 100 games he played in the 2008 season which set a career high before being traded to the Braves at the deadline.
Overall, Kotchman would slash .274/.337/.426 as an Angel with 31 home runs and 165 RBI in 351 games. You'd think for a number like 35 there'd be a better player, but Kotchman is the best one that they've got for now.