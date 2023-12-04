Best Angels trade package they should offer the White Sox for Dylan Cease
This isn't the best package the Los Angeles Angels can offer for Dylan Cease, but it's the best one they should offer.
The Los Angeles Angels are one of many teams that have been linked to White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Chicago is entertaining the possibility of a complete firesale, and trading away their ace would certainly help with that.
The Angels being a fit for this right-hander makes sense, as the team desperately needs help at the top of their rotation. Even if the team does re-sign Shohei Ohtani the team needs an ace as Shohei cannot pitch in 2024. Cease makes a lot of sense as he comes with two years of team control, and will obviously be a lot cheaper for now than signing an ace like Blake Snell in free agency.
Cease is coming off a bit of a down year in 2023, but has been. durable and obviously has fantastic upside. With so many teams in on him, the price would not be cheap if the Angels did get him. This mock trade might not be enough to get it done, but with the Angels having limited assets and trying to win with him on the roster, it's the best package they should offer to land one of, if not the best pitching option on the market.
Trading for Dylan Cease would not come cheap for the Angels
The Angels farm system is subpar at best. They traded arguably their two best prospects to Chicago to land Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez at the deadline. Edgar Quero and Ky Bush were ranked numbers one and two respectively by MLB Pipeline. While their farm system is undoubtedly worse now than it was then, they still have good pieces to trade. Caden Dana is one of them.
Trading away their best pitcher would likely mean the White Sox would want some sort of pitching prospect back in return. Caden Dana might not be ready for a couple of years, but he's just 19 years old and the rebuilding White Sox would be fine waiting for him to get ready. Dana is the Angels number two overall prospect per MLB Pipeline and is easily their best pitching prospect.
Kyren Paris is the other prospect the Angels would be including in this deal. Paris has potential as a hitter with a solid eye, a good amount of power, and excellent speed, but he strikes out a lot and plays at a position of strength. Paris likely wouldn't have a spot on the 2024 Angels without injuries, while he'd be a regular in the middle infield for the White Sox.
The two MLB pieces the Angels would be giving up are Luis Rengifo and Chase Silseth, both of whom would have value to the White Sox. Rengifo has a couple years of control making him a player they can flip, and they can also give him the everyday role the Angels couldn't if they made any addition.
Chase Silseth is the hardest part of this deal for the Angels to give up. He has six years of control and has shown incredible flashes that he could one day be a solid contributor to a good rotation. The Angels would love to keep him, but considering just how poor their farm system is he'd have to be included.
This package is a lot for the Angels. Sure, they could spice things up more by including guys like Zach Neto or Logan O'Hoppe, but that just should not happen. It's very possible they get outbid, and if that's the case, oh well!