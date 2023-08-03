Bet the Angels in series opener against the Mariners on Thursday night
Breaking down three reasons why the Angels are the bet to make against the Mariners in Thursday night AL West action.
What teams are playing? The Los Angeles Angels are hosting the Seattle Mariners in the first game of a four-game series.
Who is pitching? Bryan Woo (4.96 ERA) of the Mariners will face Shohei Ohtani (3.43 ERA) of the Angels.
Who should I bet on? The Angels. See below for full breakdown of betting odds and prediction.
Mariners vs. Angels odds, run line, and total
Mariners vs. Angels prediction and pick
Three reasons why you should bet on the Angels to beat the Mariners tonight:
1. Shohei Ohtani has done well vs. Mariners this season
This will be Ohtani's third start against the Mariners this season and he's already has some decent success against them in 2023. He has a 1-0 record and a 3.27 ERA against Seattle and will look to build on that tonight.
It's also worth noting his ERA improves from 3.81 on the road to 3.15 at home this season.
2. Angels offense has been hot
The Angels offense has been one of the better units in baseball over the past month. In fact, over the past 30 days they rank eighth in OPS at .784. Over that same time span, the Mariners rank 14th at .748.
3. Bryan Woo is in a slump
Bryan Woo hasn't been good for the Mariners lately, allowing 13 earned runs in his last 14.1 innings pitched. He also allowed four hits and two earned runs in just 4.2 innings pitched in his previous start against the Angels.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change