Blue Jays vs. Angels prediction and odds for Saturday, April 8 (Anderson might be LA's ace)
I guess the Toronto Blue Jays are just going to be streaky this season. They won on Opening Day, lost three-straight, and then turned it around to win their last four heading into this matchup with the Los Angeles Angels tonight. Last night was Game 1 of this weekend series and the Blue Jays won it 4-3 behind a three-run homer from Bo Bichette. Toronto is 5-3 on the season and LA is 4-3.
The Blue Jays were looking for a bounce back season from Jose Berrios, but after an abysmal first outing, they’d take just one bounce back start. He’s on the mound today and opposed by Tyler Anderson who is 1-0 and yet to give up a run through his first six innings of the year.
Here are the odds for the Blue Jays and Angels out in Anaheim.
Blue Jays vs. Angels odds, run line and total
Blue Jays vs. Angels prediction and pick
I’ve had a strategy that’s been very profitable since last season and it’s very simple, fade Jose Berrios. In his 5.2 innings on April 3, against one of the worst offense teams in the league, Kansas City, he allowed eight earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
His ERA is a staggering 12.71, but amazingly his FIP is actually 1.82. He didn’t get much help from the seven guys behind him in that one, but it was not a good start, and I don’t expect him to have a good one this time out either.
Tyler Anderson on the other side pitched a gem. 6.0 innings, four hits, no runs, two walks, and four strikeouts. That’s after finishing last season, with a 2.57 ERA as a member of the other LA team.
It’s very early in the year, but the Blue Jays have had 97 at bats as a team against left-handed pitching and they have a .678 OPS with 20 strikeouts, and zero home runs.
Despite having a lot of right-handed power in their lineup they haven’t taken advantage against lefties, so I see a strong outing from Anderson and an Angels win.
