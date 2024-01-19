Brandon Drury laughably left off of MLB Network's top ten list for second basemen
The Los Angeles Angels don't have much going for them right now. They just lost Shohei Ohtani, the AL MVP, after winning just 73 games this past season. They've done absolutely nothing in response to the loss, frustrating Angels fans to no end.
One move that the Angels made that actually panned out was the signing of Brandon Drury, who the Angels brought in on a two-year deal. Drury was coming off a breakout season with the Reds and Padres which resulted in him winning a Silver Slugger. He then followed that up with another fantastic season with the Angels.
Drury was one of very few bright spots on last season's Angels team. He was clearly their second-best hitter behind Ohtani, and was better than advertised defensively too. What does he get for that season? An omission from MLB Network's top ten second basemen.
Brandon Drury stunningly omitted from MLB Network's top ten second basemen list
When it comes to offensive second basemen, Drury was very clearly one of the best in baseball. Among primary second basemen, the 31-year-old ranked fourth with 26 home runs, fourth with 83 RBI, and seventh with a 114 WRC+. He did this despite missing a month due to injury. While he's not known for his glove, Drury ranked in the 83rd percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant, performing at a very high level in the field.
He did this one season after winning a Silver Slugger in 2022. Additionally, Drury was a Silver Slugger finalist at both second base and the utility position this past season. While he didn't win it, that also shows that he was elite among his peers offensively.
Despite two great years in a row, Drury was omitted from the top ten second basemen list. The Angels' second baseman feels closer to the top five than being taken completely off of the list. Players like Zack Gelof and Edouard Julien with less than one year of MLB experience getting on the list over him feels pretty crazy.
The Angels as a team deserve disrespect for what's been going on, but Drury is a bright spot who deserves to be recognized for how good of a second baseman he actually is.