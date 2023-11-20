Brandon Woodruff, 3 other recently non-tendered players the Angels should consider signing
Low risk, high reward.
On Friday, November 16, teams had to decide whether they wanted to tender contracts to their players for the 2024 season. Players who were not tendered a contract for the 2024 season officially hit free agency and have the ability to sign with any of the 30 teams.
The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to non-tender Jose Marte, a reliever who simply hasn't shown enough in his MLB opportunities to earn the right to remain on the 40-man roster. There's a chance the Angels bring him back on a minor league deal, and there's also a chance they let him go.
The biggest non-tender around the league was Brandon Woodruff who is going to miss most, if not the entire 2024 season. Despite that, the Angels should sign him to a two-year deal to see if he can play a big role on the 2025 team. Woodruff isn't the only intriguing new free agent out there. These three recently non-tendered players would all find a role on this Angels team.
1) Penn Murfee
Penn Murfee has already had himself an eventful offseason. The Mariners put him on waivers where he was claimed by the New York Mets. Just two weeks later, the Braves claimed him off waivers from the Mets. As of Friday, Murfee was non-tendered by Atlanta and is a free agent. All of that in a three week stretch.
The reason Murfee has been bouncing around is quite clear. When healthy, he's been quite good. He had a 2.99 ERA in 64 appearances for the Mariners last season, and was even better with a 1.29 ERA in 16 appearances this season before an elbow injury ended his season prematurely. Not only did Murfee miss most of the 2023 season, he'll be out for most if not the entire 2024 season.
The Angels would not be signing him to help the team win now, but he can provide excellent bullpen depth for the 2025 season and beyond. He'd come with a ton of team control, and give the Angels a rare cheap arm they can actually rely on to get big outs.