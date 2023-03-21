The best Angels player to wear number 53
Only nine players have worn number 53 in Los Angeles Angels history, but there's about to be a tenth as Carlos Estevez chose that number when he signed a two-year $13.5 million dollar deal with the Angels.
It hasn't been the best start for Estevez in an Angels uniform as he's struggled with his command, but I wouldn't worry about that just yet. He's likely the favorite to be the Angels closer right now, and I'm expecting a good year from him.
Before Estevez, the most recent Angel to wear number 53 was Kenny Rosenberg. The southpaw was DFA'd but cleared waivers and is with the club in Spring Training as a non-roster invitee wearing number 78.
Other notables to wear the number include Bobby Abreu, Trevor Cahill, Hector Santiago, and Darren O'Day, but all four of those players had more success in other uniforms.
Brendan Donnelly is the best player to wear number 53 in Angels history
Brendan Donnelly began his nine-year MLB career with the Angels. He made his debut in 2002 and ended up being a huge piece for the Angels. He posted a 2.17 ERA in 46 appearances and 49.2 innings pitched. He struggled in the first two rounds of the 2002 Postseason, but came up huge in the World Series giving the Angels 7.2 scoreless innings over five outings, including scoreless sixth and seventh innings of Game 7.
Donnelly's best season came the season after, as he posted a 1.58 ERA in 63 appearances and 74 innings pitched. Despite not being the closer, Donnelly was an AL all-star which is hard to do when you're not racking up saves. He was actually better than Troy Percival that season, despite Percival being the guy in the ninth.
Donnelly was a consistent reliever for the Angels for a half-decade. He had a 2.87 ERA averaging 55 appearances per season from 2002-2006. He probably would get more recognition if he was the closer, but even so, nobody can forget what he did in 2002. It's very possible they don't win it all without him.