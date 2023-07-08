Carlos Estevez finally gets the all-star nod he should've gotten initially
The Los Angeles Angels might be downspiraling as they've lost eight of their last nine and are down to a .500 record on the season, but there was some good news that came before their latest loss to the Dodgers.
Carlos Estevez, arguably the biggest all-star snub in the American League has been named a replacement for Emmanuel Clase on the AL roster. He joins Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani as the Angels representatives.
LA Angels closer Carlos Estevez gets the all-star nod he should've gotten in the first place
After an extremely rough Spring Training, Estevez has been absolutely dominant out of the bullpen for the Angels from the moment the games started to matter.
The right-hander has a 1.85 ERA in 35 appearances and 34 innings pitched. He has 21 saves in 21 opportunities which is an Angels franchise record for consecutive saves to begin a season without blowing one.
For all of the issues this Angels team has had, particularly in the bullpen, Estevez has been the one constant who has done his job all season long. Not blowing a single save when the Angels team has blown 15 is just super impressive.
This is Estevez's first all-star game, and the appearance should've happened when the initial rosters dropped. He replaces an underperforming Emmanual Clase.
Estevez has done a wonderful job in the first year of a two-year deal in which he signed with the Halos this past offseason. Hopefully he can show the world just how dominant he's been with a good appearance in the all-star game and then take that momentum into a very important second half.