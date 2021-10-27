Celebrating Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar before his likely retirement

Kevin Pillar got his 10 years of service time, and it's looking like he will hang up the cleats after the season ends.

The Angels are Pillar's ninth and likely final team. Perhaps after Pillar retires he sticks around and becomes a member of the Angels' front office à la Chris Carpenter, Ben Rowen, and Jared Hughes? Clearly the Angels value his intangibles to no end, especially given the age of their current roster. The Angels are having a historically bad season for the accomplished franchise, and Pillar was brought in following Mike Trout's injury. His toughness, dedication to fundamentals, and wisdom from experience are second to none for a franchise that desperately needed more adults in the room.

While with the Halos, Pillar accumulated his 100th stolen base and 1000th stolen base. His return from the injured list on September 21st came in spectacular fashion.

Kevin Pillar could cover some ground in the outfield during his career. From his debut in 2013 to 2024, Pillar's 27.8 UZR ranks 41st. In terms of his outfielder rank, he is 19th in that span. He earned his "Superman" moniker given how well he could get great first steps, quick bursts, take direct routes to fly balls, and put his body on the line to make plays time and time again. If not for players like Kevin Kiermaier (who is likely retiring after this season too), Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr., Pillar would likely have a Gold Glove on his trophy mantle.

Kevin Pillar will be remembered for his determination to stay on the field

Pillar's legacy will be one of a grinder. After getting drafted in the 32nd round in 2011 by Toronto, Pillar made his big league debut in 2013. Pillar's defining career moment occured in 2021. On May 17th, as a member of the New York Mets, Pillar wore a 94mph fastball directly to his face in one of the scariest moments in recent baseball history. He fractured multiple bones in his nose and it required surgery. He came back to the field in a matter of weeks, not months, and singled in his first plate appearance.

“The thing I pride myself on the most is being available,” said Pillar after the game, “It was important for me to get back as soon as possible, considering everything that’s going on with this team right now.”

Angels fans, if that sounds familiar, here's a quote from Pillar this week: "If I knew there was a guarantee of what’s coming down the pipeline for next year, it would benefit me to make sure I was 100 percent healthy … to go out there, but I don’t have that guarantee. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve always had the mindset that if I’m anywhere [close to] capable of doing it, I’d rather go out there, play, and fail … than not play at all.”

Pillar famously accrued his 10 years of service time, which allows him deeper access to MLB's pension plan for the rest of his life. Pillar is more than deserving, and Angels fans were happy to see him accomplish that feat in the Big A.