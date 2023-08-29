Chase Silseth is the latest Angels player to hit the IL after scary incident vs. Mets
The Los Angeles Angels season has been completely derailed by injuries. The injuries are not the only reason the team enters play on Tuesday with a 63-69 record and outside of postseason contention, but they've certainly played a role. All but seven players on the Opening Day roster have been able to remain on the active roster all year, with most of the players who have been removed from the active roster landing on the IL at some point.
Despite all of the injuries the Angels have had this season, the rotation has stayed mostly healthy. Griffin Canning has spent a couple of short stints on the IL, Jose Suarez has missed substantial time, but outside of those incidents and the recent Shohei Ohtani injury, the pitching has been healthy. Disappointing, but healthy.
The good fortune of Angels starting pitchers took another hit on Saturday night when Chase Silseth had to leave the game prematurely after taking a throw to the head. Silseth had remained off the IL for a couple of days after that, but was just placed on the IL.
LA Angels lose Chase Silseth as the injuries continue to mount
In a season full of negativity, Chase Silseth was actually one positive that has come from what's been an abysmal second half. He went from a guy who failed in the bullpen earlier this season to someone the Angels had relied on as a regular member of the rotation for a while before the injury.
Silseth has had a strange year going back and forth a couple of times from starter to reliever and then back to starter, but he's really found a way to stick. Since his recall for a spot start against the Yankees in July, Silseth has a 3.34 ERA in six starts and 29.2 innings pitched. He's had two double digit strikeout games, and even completed seven innings in a start against the red-hot Mariners earlier this month.
The right-hander has pitched extremely well in a little over a month of consistent action, including good outings against great teams like the Braves, Mariners, and Astros. He was through three scoreless innings against the Mets on Saturday before the wild play happened.
With runners on first and second with one out, Jeff McNeil thought Francisco Lindor was going to steal third so he took off behind him, but Lindor stopped running. The Angels appeared to have a sure out, but Logan O'Hoppe for some reason threw the ball to first base even though McNeil was standing on second base and Lindor had practically given himself up. This caused Lindor to break for third, and the throw from first baseman Trey Cabbage nailed Silseth right in the head and bounced away leading to the Mets first run of the night.
Some friendly fire knocked Silseth out of the game and landed him on the seven-day concussion IL. It's unclear as of now how long Silseth will be out for, but he'll likely miss at least a couple of starts with what we can assume is a concussion. Silseth's starts were something for Angels fans to look forward to as the focus starts to shift to 2024, but he's now out of action.