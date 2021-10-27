Christian Moore's first Minor League season is likely over

Christian Moore became the latest example of an Angels prospect being aggressively promoted early in his career. He was posting the results every Angels fan, coach, and front office member wanted to see, but unfortunately he suffered a setback via a leg injury.

#Angels prospect Christian Moore has been evaluated in Birmingham, AL for a left knee injury. It was determined that he suffered a left meniscus injury that will be treated conservatively before ramping up baseball activity.



Moore will remain with Rocket City and attempt to… — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 5, 2024

Following a strange timeline of reporting, fans now have some clarity on what happened to the Angels' 1st round pick. On 8/30, following an attempt to make a catch while playing second base, Moore landed gingerly on his left leg and promptly exited the game. It took a few days, but it is now reported that Moore suffered an injury to his meniscus. Yes, the same injury that took down Mike Trout this year.

The official reports on Christian Moore's injury are finally here

Angels first round pick Christian Moore exited yesterday’s Double A game with an injury, and in some visible pain.



When asked for an update today on his health, the team said that they don’t have an update. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 31, 2024

The reporting on Moore took some twists and turns, but it stands to reason that Moore consulted with multiple trainers and doctors in order to determine the severity of the leg injury. It remains unclear whether Moore tore his meniscus or it was just a tweak. Apparently he simply tweaked the meniscus, given the report that it's possible he plays again this season in Rocket City. If he did tear his meniscus, why would they even report that he could play again this season? A meniscus tear would likely entail a full shutdown.

When will Angels fans see Christian Moore play again? It's hard to see a path where Moore plays again in Rocket City this season, despite him rehabbing there. The leg injury being "treated conservatively" likely means his season is over. The more logical path seems to be Moore gearing up to play in either the Arizona Fall League or Angels Instructional League, which begin in October.

Christian Moore took the mantle from Nolan Schanuel as the 1st rounder who rapidly ascended through the Minor League ranks. Moore played only 2 games with Low A Inland Empire before being promoted to AA Rocket City. It was quite possible Moore joined Schanuel in Anaheim given his stat line in AA. Schanuel debuted on August 19th after being drafted on July 9th last year.

While this is a small setback to Moore's career, the sky is still the limit for the young infielder. The 21-year-old former Tennessee Volunteer amassed 44 total bases in only 22 games played at AA. Next season, Moore will certainly be invited to Major League camp with a good shot to break camp in Anaheim alongside the rest of the Angels' young crop of players.