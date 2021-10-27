Despite landing just a few days into September, things just got very spooky for the LA Angels.

One of their top prospects, Christian Moore, was injured in a game on August 30 with Double-A Rocket City and has yet to return to play. It gets worse, though. The Angels initially did not have an update on Moore, which is not much of a surprise. However, more than four days later, Los Angeles still has offered no information on the situation, including where Moore was injured.

The Angels still say they have no update on first round pick Christian Moore.



He was injured three days ago. https://t.co/x7haPiRs5k — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 2, 2024

The only information known is that he came out of the game in the top of the seventh inning against the Tennessee Smokies after diving for a ball at second base. He exited the game after the play.

#Angels prospect Christian Moore was taken out of the game tonight after diving for a ball. He looked to be in some significant pain pic.twitter.com/N867JnoLPM — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) August 31, 2024

Drafted eighth overall in the 2024 draft, Moore came highly-regarded out of the University of Tennessee. When a prospect of this stature appears that badly hurt with the Minor League Baseball season winding down, it may be time to call it for Moore.

Why rush him back? If the Angels want to be cautious, let Moore fully heal and move on to 2025. He was having an extravagant start to his professional career, batting .323 between Single-A and Double-A with six home runs in 23 games. He also drove in 16 runs, walked eight times and flicked five doubles.

Moore ran into a bit of a cold streak in his last stretch of games, but he was still producing and fine-tuning his approach.

Caden Dana was the highest-ranked prospect on Rocket City before getting promoted to the Angels, passing the the 'best player' baton over to Moore. They aren't contending for a AA title, making the decision to sideline Moore until 2025 even easier.