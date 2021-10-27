Cold streak likely halts Angels prospect from joining Caden Dana as September call-up

Over the last couple years, the Los Angeles Angels have garnered a reputation for fast-tracking recent draft picks and top prospects to the MLB roster, linear development be damned. They're giving certain guys a chance and not looking back.

That was speculated to be the case yet again with Christian Moore, but the slugger is finally coming back down to Earth.

Selected eighth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Angels, the Tennessee alum has seen consistent production all year long at every level of baseball. He muscled a .375 batting average with 34 home runs to help the Volunteers win the College World Series, then spent just two games with Single-A Inland Empire, logging a home run and six RBI before getting promoted once again.

With Double-A Rocket City, Moore began an explosive tenure, batting 21-for-53 (.396) with five home runs in his first 14 games. He climbed the prospect leaderboards, landing as the No. 2 guy in the Angels organization and the No. 79 overall prospect in baseball. He was also named Southern League Player of the Week for Aug. 5-12 after an 11-for-20 stretch.

Moore appeared to be on an insanely fast track to the big leagues, but as every player has experienced, a slump has gotten in the way. In his last seven contests, the 21-year-old second baseman has gone 5-for-31 (.161) at the plate with 12 strikeouts. It's nothing to be worried about, but perhaps Moore is not quite ready for Major League Baseball.

The Angels are set to call up Caden Dana from Rocket City as the team's No. 1 prospect. He is slated to pitch against the Mariners at home on Sept. 1, brewing some much-needed excitement in Anaheim. Although this is good news, it does not mean that all of the Halos' top prospects need to be called up this September. Moore has played more meaningful games in 2024 than ever before in his life. Playing 72 games in college, plus 22 more in the minor leagues, he is still adjusting to the daily grind.

It's good for young prospects to get their feet wet in MLB when their respective team is not in the playoff hunt. However, if a player is not necessarily ready for the big stage, there is no need to force it upon them. Christian Moore will have his day with the Angels, even if it means holding off until the 2025 season.