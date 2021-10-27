LA Angels fulfill fans' wishes with top pitching prospect September call-up

The Los Angeles Angels are no strangers to quick promotions when it comes to their top prospects, but this one is a bit brash, even for them. The Angels will select the contract of Caden Dana prior to Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Angels have kept Dana in Double-A Rocket City all season, where the right-hander has been the ace of the Trash Pandas' pitching staff. In fact, Dana has only gotten better of late. On the season, he is 9-7 with a 2.52 ERA and 147 strikeouts covering 135.2 innings. But over his last sit games, the 20-year-old is 3-1 with a sparkling 0.89 ERA. Opponents have just a .413 OPS against Dana during that stretch, and he's also struck out 42 batters.

LA Angels set to promote top pitching prospect Caden Dana

The Angels have been looking for pitching help all season. Tyler Anderson has done the heavy lifting for LA throughout the year, and even earned a trip to the All-Star Game. But the Angels have not seen enough improvement from Chase Silseth and Reid Detmers, not to mention the recent failed acquisition of former All-Star Johnny Cueto. Patrick Sandoval is out for the year, Jose Soriano is currently on the 15-day IL, and the Halos were running out of healthy arms.

The Angels seem to like fast-tracking prospects up through the minor leagues. Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Zach Neto are recent examples of that. Dana will be the latest to add his name to that list. Angels fans won't be shocked if this year's first-rounder Christian Moore is another one of Los Angeles' September call-ups.

Angels left-handed pitching prospect Sam Aldegheri set to join Angels roster too

While all eyes will be on Dana's Major League debut this weekend, the Angels also announced the promotion of another young pitcher. Sam Aldegheri, whom the Halos acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, is expected to be the Angels' starter on Friday against the Mariners.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Aldegheri will be the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to play in the major leagues. There are going to be a lot of firsts at Angel Stadium this weekend in Anaheim with both Dana and Aldegheri making their big league debuts.

