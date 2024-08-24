Ron Washington throws cold water on fan favorite Angels prospect getting promoted
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels have been out of the playoff picture since about midway through the 2024 season. The Halos dug themselves into a hole shortly after Mike Trout was placed on the IL and the club never recovered. LA sold off a few assets at the MLB trade deadline, but still kept the majority of the roster intact.
However, at this point in the season, all eyes in the Angels' front office should be directed at next season and beyond. The recent placement of Jose Soriano on the injured list with arm fatigue prompted reporters to ask Ron Washington about Angels top prospect Caden Dana. Might the Halos consider adding Dana to the roster as a late-season call-up?
It'd be great. But don't count on it.
Washington didn't fully extinguish the idea of Dana getting some into some big league games as the season wanes, but the Angels' skipper definitely didn't endorse the idea either. Washington said, “We want him to be successful. As far as him getting here, I’m not going to say he might not get here, but we’re not having a conversation about it."
The Angels are unlikely to promote Caden Dana later this season
Washington went on to say that Dana is on the Angels' radar, and the decision-making in regards to promoting prospects is outside of his purview. So while there's a glimmer of hope for those Angels fans wanting to see the 20-year-old make his debut this season, it seems unlikely.
Dana has definitely taken a step forward in his development this season. The right-hander is 8-7 in 22 starts at Double-A Rocket City and owns a 2.64 ERA and 3.30 FIP. Though Dana has yet to graduate to Triple-A, the Angels have shown a willingness in the past to ignore those types of principles.
While seeing Dana toe the rubber during the final month of the 2024 season could certainly excite the fanbase, there's no rush. Dana still needs to be added to the 40-man roster. Why start his service time clock so quickly? The Angels don't need to protect Dana from the Rule 5 Draft for another two seasons, so elevating him to the big leagues for a one-month audition this season would be somewhat foolish.
The more prudent move on the part of Perry Minasian and the Angels front office would be to get pitchers like Reid Detmers and Sam Bachman back to the majors in order to better evaluate their future within the organization.