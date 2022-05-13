Coliseum Weather for the LA Angels-Oakland Athletics Series (May 13th to 15th)
The LA Angels are tied with the Houston Astros for the AL West lead, and while they're not going to be playing the 'Stros in their next series, they will be playing a divisional opponent. Anyone who knows the game knows how important it is to win division games, no matter if it's early in the season or not. These games matter.
Taking a peak at the weather (according to The Weather Channel), it may be a bit more chilly than the Angels are used to. It shouldn't be a problem, but for the very beginning and very end of the series, it'll be important to keep the pitchers warm and active.
Oakland Forecast for May 13th
Luckily, the double-header for the LA Angels is on Saturday and not Friday. That's because the forecast for Friday suggests that the warmest it'll be is 74 degrees. The low can even go all the way down to 53, and it'll be a little cloudy on Friday. Not perfect baseball weather.
Oakland Forecast for May 14th
The double-header weather will be a little better. The high will raise a bit to 77 degrees. The low will stay the same, but it's expected to be sunny on Saturday up in Oakland.
Oakland Forecast for May 15th
The game on Sunday will probably be the worst the weather is all series. The high dips all the way down to 69 degrees, although the low will continue to not budge. It'll be a little cloudy, and the 12% chance of rain is the highest it'll be all series long.
The Halos have been excellent this season, and look to feast on an inferior team. Their 21 wins lead the division, and are tied for the second-most with the New York Mets. They will likely pick up at least two more against the A's.