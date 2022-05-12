3 things standing out the most in LA Angels remarkable season
The LA Angels are off to a hot start and it's fun to be watching them doing what they do on a daily basis against some of the hottest teams in baseball.
Everything is going right for the team, however there are a few things that stand out above all the great baseball we have been seeing from this team.
No. 3 thing standing out the most in LA Angels remarkable season: Perry Minasian is ruthless
One of the biggest things that stands out is LA Angels General Manger Perry Minasian being ruthless when it comes to making moves. First, arguably one of his first big moves is cutting Albert Pujols from the team, which freed more playing time for Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh. While that move shocked many, it wasn't the last big cut, as he then cut Justin Upton from his remaining contract and the team just absorbed the remaining deal. However, there are other small intricate moves we've seen that have paid dividends to the success of the team.
Some other moves that have paid off for the team so far is the demotion of Jo Adell. Adell was struggling at the start of the season while slashing .231/.242/.431 resulting in a -0.3 fWAR before being demoted. We can see this as more of a wake-up call for Adell and will likely see him again at some point during the season as Perry Minasian said:
"I think for him and his development, just to get regular at-bats, regular defensive reps will help him."
Another player being sent down was starting pitcher Jose Suarez, who was mediocre at the start of the season with a 6.34 FIP and a BABIP of exactly .300 according to FanGraphs. We'll have to wait and see if these players can bounce back, but their demotions have allowed Taylor Ward to stay in right field, and opening a spot in either the rotation or bullpen.