Once-promising LA Angels starting pitcher sent down as brutal 2022 struggles continue
Jose Suarez was sent down to the LA Angels' Triple-A Salt Lake ballclub on Sunday. Rule 5 draft pick RP Kenny Rosenberg was brought up to the Big Leagues. This happened a day after Suarez had thrown his fourth start of the season--all being under five innings.
Suarez had a 6.35 ERA and 6.32 FIP on the season. Posting a 1.765 WHIP, the Halos' coaching staff had seen enough to keep Suarez off the roster at this time. Rosenberg had pitched one inning for the Major League squad so far this season, allowing three baserunners and a run.
This is a very disappointing situation for Suarez, who had really grown into a strong pitcher both out of the pen and in the rotation in 2021. Suarez had a 3.75 ERA last season to go along with a 118 ERA+. He went on a tear to end the season; posting a 2.97 ERA and .202 BAA in his last five starts.
Jose Suarez still has talent to offer the LA Angels.
Despite Jose Suarez having a lousy 2022 for the LA Angels, that finish to 2021 as well as his bullpen work in 2021 (1.98 ERA, 1.098 WHIP) does go to show that he has it in him to pitch at a high level. Perhaps he could return to the Big League club in the pen, where he was better last year than what he was as a starter.
It's tough because Suarez has only pitched four times so far this season. He's also been on a pitch count, as has everyone, due to the shortened spring training that came as a result of the MLB lockout. Slow starts could easily happen. It's why it's not worth counting Suarez out.
If he can get to the bottom of what was causing this regression while with the Bees, he'll certainly be in contention to be brought back to the Bigs in the future--and maybe even the near future.