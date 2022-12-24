Corey Kluber is a pitcher the Angels are considering
The Los Angeles Angels need a sixth starter and Perry Minasian appears to know that. The Angels have reportedly been interested in Nathan Eovaldi who's the best starter on the market by far. The most recent Angels rumors have them linked to Corey Kluber as well.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post mentions Eovaldi and Kluber as pitchers the Angels are interested in signing.
The Angels are considering signing Corey Kluber.
Corey Kluber is not the pitcher he once was. He won two Cy Young awards and was a three-time all-star in a five-season span from 2014-2018. In addition to the two Cy Youngs, he also had two other top-four finishes and three seasons where he received MVP votes, finishing as high as seventh in 2017.
Kluber missed substantial time in 2019 making just seven starts and then he pitched just one inning in 2020 before being shut down with a shoulder injury.
He signed a one-year deal with the Yankees and stayed healthy for the first two months of the 2021 season. He had a 2.27 ERA in five May starts, seemingly kicking it into gear before being shut down for three months with a shoulder injury. He came back for the final month of the season for the Yankees.
He then signed another one-year deal for the 2022 season, this time with the Rays. For the first time since 2018 Kluber finally stayed healthy and had a productive season for Tampa Bay.
He posted a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts and 164 innings pitched. He allowed 9.8 H/9 which is too high but he walked just 1.2/9 which led the league and had a 3.57 FIP.
Kluber is not what he once was at all, but he's still reliable. He allowed more than four earned runs just four times. He went five or more innings in all but six of his starts.
The Angels need a guy who can limit the damage and give them a chance to win every sixth day. Kluber is exactly that. He'd be the fifth starter. On a one-year deal, I think this makes a lot of sense if they're priced out for Eovaldi.