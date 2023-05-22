Decision to start Jaime Barria and move Chase Silseth to the bullpen was a no-brainer
With Jose Suarez on the Injured List, the Los Angeles Angels needed a starting pitcher to take his spot in the rotation. The Halos opted to go with Chase Silseth, which I felt was a curious decision. I like Silseth but have seen the glaring issues regarding his stamina. I felt that Silseth in the rotation could work if the Angels implemented an opener. This did not happen.
Silseth entered the rotation and was used as a starting pitcher. The assignment was tough, as he was slated to start in Baltimore against a very solid Orioles team, but Silseth didn't pitch great.
Now, after seeing the differences between Silseth in the rotation compared to how effective he was in relief, the Angels have made the right move to swap Silseth with Jaime Barria.
Silseth's start in Baltimore was an uneven one. He had some good moments and managed to strike out five Orioles while walking just one. Unfortunately, he allowed six hits and four runs while going just 3.1 innings. His pitch count was unmanageably high as he threw 80 pitches in this start, and only had one smooth inning.
We saw some glimpses of potential from Silseth, but again, he couldn't give the Angels much length. Last season he crossed the five-inning mark just once in his seven starts, and that was against Oakland. Other than that, Silseth would have good moments in spurts but mostly have to battle to even get through four.
The Angels brought Silseth up to perform in high-leverage relief spots. In his first three appearances, he threw five hitless innings, displaying an uptick in velocity and some major effectiveness. Unfortunately, they had to push Silseth incredibly hard in his fourth relief appearance forcing him to throw 73 pitches. By the end of that outing, you could tell he just didn't have it.
He impressed many, including the Angels evidently as they're putting him right back in the bullpen. He should get some chances in the middle innings, a spot where the Angels' bullpen has really struggled all season.
They replaced Silseth with Barria who has earned a chance to start. He was solid last season in long relief and has been even better this season. Barria has made ten appearances and has a 1.96 ERA in 23 innings pitched. He's allowed five earned runs overall, and four of those runs were allowed in his first outing.
I'm not expecting Barria to go out and give six or seven innings every start, but if he can get through four or five clean innings and go to someone like Tucker Davidson or even Silseth from there, the Angels will be in good shape.
Silseth's stuff and lack of stamina plays better in a reliever role, and Barria has experienced some level of success as a starting pitcher in the major leagues. Barria has a 4.03 ERA in 56 career starts, which the Angels would more than take from him as a starter this go around. I still prefer Barria in long relief where he's thrived, but there really isn't a better option.
Barria has a tough task against a really good Red Sox lineup tonight. Let's hope he has what it takes to get a win.