Does Tucker Davidson have a future with the Angels?
The Angels were busy at the deadline, making three different trades with two teams in the NL East. They acquired Mickey Moniak, Jadiel Sanchez, and Logan O'Hoppe in two separate trades from the Phillies shipping out Brandon Marsh and Noah Syndergaard in the process. They also made a trade with the Braves.
They sent reliever Raisel Iglesias who they had just signed to a lucrative four-year deal to Atlanta in exchange for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. Chavez was awful for the Angels and was released at the end of August only to end up back in Atlanta where he pitched well once again.
Davidson is the only piece left from that trade and his future seems to be up in the air.
Tucker Davidson was a big name in the Braves system. He ranked as high as third in their organizational rankings according to MLB.com, ahead of names like Spencer Strider and Vaughn Grissom.
Despite his high prospect status, things haven't worked out at all for Davidson at the big-league level. He's made 17 appearances (16 starts) and boasts a 5.99 career ERA with a 5.67 FIP. He's walked 5.7/9 while striking out just 6.5/9. He just hasn't shown he's good enough.
Since acquiring Davidson, he had a couple of decent outings for the Angels but looked mostly overmatched.
In a perfect world, the Angels could just have Davidson in AAA and hope he shows something. Unfortunately, this world we live in isn't perfect and Davidson is out of options. He cannot be sent down to the minors without being put on waivers first.
With teams always searching for pitching depth, I'd assume a team out there would put a claim in on Davidson and see what he can give them.
Right now, an argument can be made for Davidson to be the Angels' sixth starter. He most definitely shouldn't be, as they should be acquiring another starter whether it's via free agency or trade to round out the rotation.
The Angels could also stick him in the bullpen, but I don't love that either. Jaime Barria should be used in the long reliever role and Davidson has made one relief appearance in the last five seasons.
The likely outcome is Davidson is DFA'd and is either claimed off of waivers or clears waivers and is a starter in AAA.
What do you think? Does Tucker Davidson have a future with the Angels?