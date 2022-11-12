Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Another season of missing the postseason has Los Angeles Angels fans dreaming of the next time the club will play meaningful October baseball.
When it comes to the task of piecing together a lineup, we have to be somewhat realistic but also, a man can dream right?
This dream Angels lineup most likely won't be what the Angels send out on Opening Day but it also isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Trea Turner batting first, SS
Trea Turner signing with the Angels probably won't happen. He's reportedly expressed a willingness to go back east and will also just cost a ton of money.
However, even with Arte Moreno looking to sell the team, he hasn't been shy of signing position players to long-term contracts before. Mike Trout is signed through 2030. Anthony Rendon is in the middle of a massive deal right now. Who can forget the Albert Pujols contract?
The Angels could really use a shortstop. While David Fletcher is elite defensively, he provides almost nothing offensively. He had a 70 OPS+ in 157 games in 2021 only to follow that with a 77 OPS+ in 61 games this past season.
Turner on the other hand, is one of the best shortstops in the game. He has tremendous speed, can hit for average and power, and is solid defensively as well.
Again, I don't expect a Turner signing and wouldn't be shocked if the Angels decide to stick with Fletcher at short on Opening Day. But, again, a man can dream.