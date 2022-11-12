Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Mike Trout batting second, CF
Mike Trout has been the Angels second hitter for years now and I don't expect that to change anytime soon. He could hit third also, but I like Trout getting more at-bats in the two-hole.
In the modern game, most teams have begun hitting their best hitter second. Even Aaron Judge, a player who just hit 62 home runs, hit second more than anywhere else for the Yankees.
Trout gives the Angels speed, power, and an elite on-base ability batting second. He'd also have an elite bat behind him for protection giving him even more pitches to hit.
Trout hit second 100 times in 2021 and hit third 17 times. It's the spot where he's been at his best his entire career and is the spot he will continue to hit in next season.
If Turner is on this team, he'd get even more pitches to hit with Trout behind him. The top of this dream Angels lineup would be the most formidable in the game by a landslide.
Turner signing is a dream, but Trout being here is reality. Expect him in the two-hole every day in 2023.