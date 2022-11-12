Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Shohei Ohtani batting third, DH
Hitting behind Turner and Trout is Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP who will probably finish second this season because of Judge's historic year is hitting third.
Most of Ohtani's starts in 2022 came batting third. He hit third 79 times. He lead off 32 times and hit second 40 times. He even hit fourth twice. I expect Ohtani to slot in comfortably behind Trout in the three-hole.
Ohtani was at his best batting second last season but his numbers were still pretty great hitting third.
Ohtani hitting behind Turner and Trout means there will likely be a baserunner or two on base for Ohtani to drive in virtually every time up. He'd shatter his career high of 100 runs batted in and would give the hitters behind him even more chances to drive runs in.
The Angels have said that Ohtani isn't going anywhere before Opening Day so you won't be dreaming when you see Ohtani in the Opening Day lineup.
The real dream for Angels fans would be the organization finding a way to extend the superstar.