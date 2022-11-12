Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Anthony Rendon batting fourth, 3B
The Anthony Rendon experience has not been a good one for Angels fans. Rendon was one of the best players in the National League before signing with the Angels in the 2019 offseason.
Rendon signed after being the best position player on a World Series-winning Nationals team. Just about everything that could have gone wrong has since he arrived in Anaheim.
Rendon had a solid 2020 but injuries have limited him to just 105 games in the last two seasons combined.
In those 105 games, Rendon has hit just .235 with 11 home runs and a 97 OPS+. So Rendon has not been on the field and when he has, he hasn't been good. I mean his best highlight in 2022 was a home run he hit left-handed in a blowout victory.
If the Angels want to be competitive in 2023 they will need Rendon to hit cleanup and protect Ohtani.
If he remains healthy, I expect Rendon to at least provide the Angels with some power. He might not put up the numbers he did in Washington, but he has to be a productive hitter. I still have a little bit of faith.