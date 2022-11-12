Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Taylor Ward batting sixth, RF
Taylor Ward broke out in a huge way in 2022. He hit leadoff more than any other spot and performed at his best in that role.
Ward I believe would be a great leadoff option for 2023 as well as he displayed an elite eye, ranking in the 93rd percentile in chase rate and the 79th percentile in walk rate according to baseball savant.
Ward slashed .281/.360/.473 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI this past season. I expect him to be even better in 2023 playing fully healthy.
Ward showed he can hit for power and would be a great run producer. He's a guy who because of his ability to get on base while also hitting the ball out of the ballpark, he can really hit anywhere. I wouldn't be mad if he led off, and I also wouldn't be mad if he switched spots with Walsh.
Ward would get plenty of opportunities to drive in runs while also getting on base for a much-improved bottom of the order.