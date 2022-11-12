Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Andrew Benintendi batting seventh, LF
Andrew Benintendi is a guy I don't think is out of the question the Angels sign. The need for another outfielder is clear, and Benintendi checks a lot of boxes.
The Angels struck out more than any other team in baseball this past season. While some of that has to do with hitting coach Jeremy Reed, part of it also is on the personnel.
Benintendi is a guy who puts bat on ball and doesn't strike out much. He struck out 14.8% of the time in 2022 which ranked in the 88th percentile according to baseball savant.
The Angels could use a guy like Benintendi badly. He's another example of someone who can hit just about anywhere. He's led off, he's hit second, he's also hit at the bottom of the order.
Having someone like Benintendi in left field over guys like Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak makes this team much better offensively. Aaron Judge is the big outfielder available but Benintendi would be a great get as well.