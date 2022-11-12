Dream Angels starting lineup for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting lineup: Logan O'Hoppe batting ninth, C
Logan O'Hoppe played in the final five games of the season and had four hits in his 14 at bats.
O'Hoppe is the number one prospect in the Angels system and he hopefully will earn the starting catcher role in 2023.
Max Stassi is still here, but he had an abysmal 2022 with the bat. O'Hoppe should have the chance to win the job with a good showing in Spring Training.
O'Hoppe provides the Angels with yet another threat at the plate. The team that finished 25th in runs scored would be improved drastically if he hits ninth on Opening Day.
There's a very good chance this spot will belong to David Fletcher, but if my dream does come true, O'Hoppe will start the year here.
With his performance in the minor leagues and his status as a top prospect, I wouldn't be shocked to see O'Hoppe hitting much higher in May.
I like the idea of hitting Benintendi in this spot so he could get on base in front of the studs at the top of the order, but I think hitting O'Hoppe here with low pressure and good hitters behind him would get the most out of him.
This lineup most likely will not take shape but I still expect the lineup to be much improved from what it was in 2022.