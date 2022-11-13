Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2023 season
For years, the downfall of this Los Angeles Angels team has been pitching. The Angels have been subpar offensively as well outside of players like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but the pitching has always been the Achilles heel.
The Angels tried to improve their staff by signing guys like Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard to one-year deals, and they did improve, but it was mainly due to their young guys. Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez were bright spots for the Halos, especially in the second half.
The Angels should focus on pitching if they want to make a playoff push. This dream Angels rotation likely won't be what the Angels roster but it's not completely impossible to envision either.
Dream LA Angels starting rotation ace: Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani had his best pitching season in 2022. The right-hander went 15-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 28 starts. For some reason, he wasn't a Cy Young finalist.
Ohtani qualified for the ERA title for the first time, pitching 166 innings. He led the AL in K/9 at 11.9/9 while walking 2.4/9 and allowing 0.8 HR/9.
When Ohtani first came up, control was his one flaw on the bump. He's always had electric stuff with the ability to strike anybody out. He walked 3.6 batters per nine in his first three seasons on the mound which covered 35 starts. That number reduced by almost a full walk which is a drastic improvement.
Ohtani finally stayed healthy for a full season on the mound and it's very possible we see even bigger improvement from Shohei in 2023.
With the Angels saying Ohtani is here to stay until Opening Day at least, he should be taking the ball for the opener in Oakland.