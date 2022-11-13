Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting rotation #3 starter: Patrick Sandoval
For most of the season, Patrick Sandoval was a guy who allowed a ton of baserunners but constantly avoided the big inning. He allowed just eight home runs in 148.2 innings pitched which helped in a big way.
Simply put, Sandoval allowed too many baserunners. He walked 3.6 batters per nine which is a mark that is way too high. He had five games where he walked four batters. He had just seven games with fewer than two walks allowed.
While giving batters free passes is a bad thing, not being able to consistently throw strikes makes a pitch count spike. Sandoval completed six innings just 11 times in his 27 starts. For a starter who had a 2.91 ERA, that's not good enough.
I expect Sandoval to improve with his command and when he does, he'll be a very good pitcher.
Sandoval is a little raw in that aspect but his ability to limit the longball while posting a 138 ERA+ gives me very high hopes for him in 2023.
The 26 year old should be one of the better third starters in the game if he improves his command.