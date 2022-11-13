Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting rotation #4 starter: Kodai Senga
One of the best pitchers on the market is Kodai Senga. The Japanese right-hander just filed for free agency and should have a ton of suitors.
Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA in Japan this past season. He struck out 9.7 batters per nine while allowing just seven home runs in 148 innings pitched (0.4 HR/9).
Senga has elite stuff, headlined by a fastball that can reach triple digits and a sharp slider. He has a similar repertoire to a different Japanese right-hander the Angels have in Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani is in the final year of his deal. Maybe, just maybe, a Senga signing could convince him to stay?
Of course, that shouldn't be why the Angels sign him but it's definitely an added bonus.
Is it likely the Angels sign Bassitt and Senga? Definitely not. Especially if they plan to make the necessary additions with the position players and bullpen. However, this is my dream rotation. It's not completely out of the question Senga could want to come to Anaheim with Ohtani and the Angels surely will be interested in him. Let's make it happen, Perry!