Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting rotation #5 starter: Reid Detmers
Reid Detmers had a very solid first full MLB season. He made 25 starts and posted a 3.77 ERA and 106 ERA+.
Detmers' season of course was highlighted by his no-hitter against the Rays in May. While that was a great moment, he was at his best in the second half.
Detmers posted a 4.11 first-half ERA followed by a 3.36 second-half ERA. He cut his home runs allowed from 11 to two. He struck out more batters in the second half despite making three fewer starts than he did in the first half.
Detmers allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his final 13 starts. Even with his 3.36 second half ERA, he had a 2.57 FIP suggesting he ran into some bad luck.
If Detmers can carry his momentum from the second half into next season, the Angels rotation would be in remarkable shape.