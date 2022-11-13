Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2023 season
Dream LA Angels starting rotation #6 starter: Jose Suarez
With Shohei Ohtani (and potentially Kodai Senga in the rotation, the Angels will likely use a six-man rotation. Jose Suarez being the sixth member of the staff would be great.
Suarez has spent time as a starter and reliever during his tenure in Anaheim and finally appeared to have come into his own in the second half as a starter.
Suarez posted a 2.81 second half ERA in 2022, almost a three-run improvement from his 5.60 first half ERA.
After going five innings or more just twice in the first half, Suarez did it in all 11 of his second half starts including two outings of seven scoreless innings.
It's important to note that Suarez pitched well against mostly inferior competition and struggled in his starts against the Mariners and Astros.
Suarez still impressed in the second half and looked like a real starter the Angels could potentially look to build around. He still has more to prove, but like Sandoval and Detmers, his second half could hopefully transfer into 2023.