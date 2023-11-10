Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2024 season
It'd be nice to see the Angels have an improved rotation.
2) Sonny Gray
In this dream the Angels land someone from the second tier of starting pitchers available, Sonny Gray. I think Gray makes the most sense here because he'll be cheaper than a guy like Jordan Montgomery who is three years younger, and he'll be in a similar price range to a guy like Eduardo Rodriguez who he is simply better than.
Gray was quietly one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in 2023, posting a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts and 184 innings pitched. He led the league allowing just 0.4 HR/9, and also led the league with a 2.83 FIP. He's been pretty durable throughout his career, and outside of a couple of bad seasons has mostly been a frontline starter. Gray has already been a Cy Young finalist once in his career and was just named one again for this season.
While Gray is super intriguing, he's definitely not a flawless target. He's 34 years old and is going to likely get a three or four year deal. The chances of him being good for the entirety of whatever contract he signs probably aren't great. Gray was also given the Qualifying Offer by the Twins. Assuming he rejects it, the Angels would have to forfeit a draft pick if they sign him. These would be the reasons why the team wouldn't pursue him, but they're also reasons why the team would be able to afford him.
Having a one-two punch of Yamamoto and Gray would give them potentially two of the best starters in the American League in 2024. It's hard to go wrong there.