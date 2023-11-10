Dream Angels starting rotation for the 2024 season
It'd be nice to see the Angels have an improved rotation.
3) Patrick Sandoval
The 2023 season was an incredibly disappointing one from Patrick Sandoval. He had such a good year in 2022, posting a sub-3.00 ERA and pitching like an all-star for much of the year. He then really impressed on a huge stage in the WBC while pitching for Team Mexico. Unfortunately, the entire year felt like a massive grind from the left-hander.
His numbers on the surface aren't all too bad. He had a 4.11 ERA in 28 starts and 144.2 innings pitched. He was able to stay healthy for most of the season and even set a new career-high in starts. The problem is there were too many meltdowns and situations where he just couldn't locate or get out of an inning.
The Angels played some horrible defense behind him which is partially why he allowed a whopping 23 unearned runs. He allowed 89 runs all season, roughly one fourth of those were unearned. Some of them can be attributed to the defense, but Sandoval often fell apart the moment a teammate committed an error behind him. He'd lose command and often allow a ton of runs to cross the plate to let a game get out of hand.
Hopefully with a new pitching coach in town, that individual can get the most out of Sandoval who has shown he has the stuff to be a quality pitcher in this league. He didn't have a sub-3.00 ERA in 2022 by accident. This is a crucial year for Sandoval to get back in the right direction.